China sweeps Egypt, South Korea rallies past Chinese Taipei at ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

Xinhua) 09:29, December 02, 2025

Lin Shidong (R)/Kuai Man of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Badr Mostafa /Marwa Alhodaby of Egypt during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

CHENGDU, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China beat Egypt 8-0, while South Korea came back to defeat Chinese Taipei 8-6 at the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Mixed Team World Cup here on Monday.

Chinese paddlers felt at ease in their second group match, as Kuai Man and Lin Shidong crushed Egypt's Badr Mostafa and Marwa Alhodaby 11-3, 11-3, 11-7 in the mixed doubles, followed by world No.1 Sun Yingsha of China winning over Mariam Alhodaby 11-4, 14-12, 11-4 in the women's singles. Top-ranked Wang Chuqin secured the victory by seeing off Youssef Abdelaziz of Egypt 11-5, 11-4 in the men's singles.

South Korea had a tough match against Chinese Taipei. Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching of Chinese Taipei won the opening mixed doubles match 12-10, 11-9, 11-9 over South Korea's Kim Na-yeong and Park Gang-hyeon. South Korean paddlers then finished a 2-1 score line in the women's singles, men's singles, and women's doubles, respectively, to tie the overall score 6-6.

In the decisive fifth match, Park and Oh Jun-sung clinched a victory 11-9, 11-9 over Lin and Kao Cheng-jui of Chinese Taipei.

The ITTF Mixed Team World Cup runs through November 30 to December 7, which adopts a different competition format from other team events, beginning with mixed doubles, followed by women's singles and men's singles, and then men's and women's doubles if required, with their order of play determined by the team captain of the lower-ranked team.

Each individual match consists of three games, resulting in either a 3-0 or 2-1 scoreline. Team matches continue until one side secures eight games victories.

In other matches on Monday, Hong Kong, China cruised past Chile 8-2, while Japan defeated India 8-4. China will face Chile on Tuesday.

Wang Chuqin of China competes in the men's singles match against Youssef Abdelaziz of Egypt during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Wang Chuqin (R) of China shakes hands with Youssef Abdelaziz of Egypt after their men's singles match during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Youssef Abdelaziz of Egypt competes in the men's singles match against Wang Chuqin of China during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Badr Mostafa (R)/Marwa Alhodaby of Egypt compete in the mixed doubles match against Lin Shidong/Kuai Man of China during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Lin Shidong/Kuai Man (L) of China compete in the mixed doubles match against Badr Mostafa/Marwa Alhodaby of Egypt during the stage 1 group match between China and Egypt at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

