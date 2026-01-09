WTT Champions Doha 2026: Liang Jingkun vs. Quadri Aruna

Xinhua) 11:21, January 09, 2026

Liang Jingkun of China competes during the men's singles Round of 32 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China serves during the men's singles Round of 32 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria competes during the men's singles Round of 32 match against Liang Jingkun of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China shakes hands with Quadri Aruna of Nigeria after their men's singles Round of 32 match at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Liang Jingkun of China competes during the men's singles Round of 32 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)