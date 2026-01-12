Men's singles semifinal match at WTT Champions Doha 2026

Xinhua) 10:05, January 12, 2026

Lin Shidong of China hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China walks in before the men's singles semifinal match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China reacts during the men's singles semifinal match against Jang Woojin of South Korea at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jang Woojin of South Korea hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match against Lin Shidong of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 11, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

