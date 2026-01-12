Highlights of women's singles quarter-final match at WTT Champions Doha 2026

Xinhua) 09:57, January 12, 2026

Han Ying of Germany celebrates after the women's singles quarter-final match against Wang Manyu of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Han Ying of Germany serves during the women's singles quarter-final match against Wang Manyu of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Han Ying of Germany celebrates after the women's singles quarter-final match against Wang Manyu of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Han Ying (L) of Germany claps hands with Wang Manyu of China after their women's singles quarter-final match at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa (R) of Japan hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Nagasaki Miyu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Kuai Man of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong (L) of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China celebrates after winning the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Nagasaki Miyu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Kuai Man of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong (L) of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Harimoto Miwa of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Harimoto Miwa of Japan serves during the women's singles quarter-final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Nagasaki Miyu of Japan serves during the women's singles quarter-final match against Kuai Man of China at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kuai Man of China hits a return during the women's singles quarter-final match against Nagasaki Miyu of Japan at the WTT Champions Doha 2026 in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)