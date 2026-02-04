Highlights of ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament
Snehit Suravajjula hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lam Siu Hang serves during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Uda Yukiya hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Snehit Suravajjula serves during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lin Shidong reacts during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Uda Yukiya hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Yeh Yi-Tian serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Lam Siu Hang hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
