Highlights of ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament

Xinhua) 16:19, February 04, 2026

Snehit Suravajjula hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Lin Shidong hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lam Siu Hang serves during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Uda Yukiya hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lin Shidong serves during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Snehit Suravajjula serves during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Lin Shidong reacts during the men's singles group match between Lin Shidong of China and Snehit Suravajjula of India at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Uda Yukiya hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Sun Yingsha hits a return during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Yeh Yi-Tian serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Sun Yingsha serves during the women's singles group match between Sun Yingsha of China and Yeh Yi-Tian of Chinese Taipei at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Lam Siu Hang hits a return during the men's singles group match between Lam Siu Hang of China's Hong Kong and Uda Yukiya of Japan at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup Haikou 2025 table tennis tournament in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

