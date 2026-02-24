World No.1 Sun Yingsha leads China's dominance in Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 10:27, February 24, 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese players dominated the second day of main-draw action Monday at the 2026 World Table Tennis Singapore Smash, with women's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha advancing, along with Huang Youzheng, Xiang Peng, Chen Yuanyu, He Zhuojia, Kuai Man, Shi Xunyao and Wang Yidi.

In the men's singles, Huang beat India's Manav Thakkar 3-1, while Xiang defeated Egypt's Youssef Abdelaziz by the same scoreline. Chen edged Slovenia's Darko Jorgic 3-2 in a five-game thriller.

In the women's singles, Sun defeated Thailand's Orawan Paranang 3-1 and will face Romania's Elizabeta Samara next. He Zhuojia beat Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-tian 3-1. Kuai, Shi and Wang all won in straight games, defeating Germany's Annett Kaufmann, Gaia Monfardini of Italy and South Korea's Joo Cheon-hui, respectively.

