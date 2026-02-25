Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2026
Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Cheng I-Ching of Chinese Taipei at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Togami Shunsuke of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Togami Shunsuke of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Togami Shunsuke of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Togami Shunsuke of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Togami Shunsuke of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Togami Shunsuke of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Wang Chuqin of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Wang Chuqin of China and Togami Shunsuke of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 24, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: women's singles round of 64 match at WTT Singapore Smash 2026
- World No.1 Sun Yingsha leads China's dominance in Singapore Smash
- Singapore Smash main draw opens with Wang Chuqin and five teammates advancing
- China's Wang Chuqin retains singles title at table tennis Asian Cup
- China's Sun Yingsha claims her first Asian Cup singles title
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.