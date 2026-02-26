World No.1 Sun Yingsha leads Chinese players into last 16 in Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 13:24, February 26, 2026

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's paddlers maintained their momentum at the 2026 WTT Singapore Smash as the event continued with the remaining round-of-32 singles matches on Wednesday, with world No.1 Sun Yingsha leading a group of Chinese players advancing.

In the men's singles, Chen Yuanyu beat Poland's Milosz Redzimski 3-1 to advance, while Xiang Peng won an all-Chinese match against Huang Youzheng 3-0.

In the women's draw, Sun defeated Romania's Elizabeta Samara 3-1, while Shi Xunyao won 3-0 against Lily Zhang of the United States, setting up a round-of-16 meeting between the two. Wang Yidi beat Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China 3-1, and Kuai Man won by the same score against Wales' Anna Hursey.

In the men's doubles, Lin Shidong and Huang beat Germany's Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu 3-2. In the women's doubles, Kuai and Chen Yi reached the semifinals with a 3-1 win over South Korea's Kim Na-yeong and Ryu Han-na. In mixed doubles, Huang and Chen Yi lost 0-3 to Chan Baldwin of Hong Kong, China and Kim of South Korea, missing out on a semifinal place.

