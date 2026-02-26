Highlights of World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026

Xinhua) 11:28, February 26, 2026

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Elizabeta Samara of Romania at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Elizabeta Samara of Romania hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Sun Yingsha of China and Elizabeta Samara of Romania at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash 2026 in Singapore on Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

