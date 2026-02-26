Ice-and-snow economy thrives in deep mountains, on farmlands

XI'AN, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- It's early spring, but in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, iced waterfalls still cling to the mountainsides of the Qinling Mountains while skiers carve across snowy trails on the Loess Plateau.

Shaanxi straddles China's north-south geographical divide. In both southern and northern Shaanxi -- from the Qinling Mountains to the Loess Plateau -- winter chill has been turned into economic heat, unlocking the potential of ice and snow while reshaping local livelihoods and the regional economy.

In the city of Shangluo, deep in the Qinling Mountains, restaurateur Wu Xianpeng runs a small eatery in the Jiangshan scenic area. Since January, tourists have been pouring in.

"Usually, the scenic area would close in late October, and I'd have to go out looking for work," Wu said. "I never imagined that this winter I'd be so busy that I wouldn't even have time for my kids."

Li Yong, an official with the scenic area's administrative committee, shared that sentiment. "We used to shut down for the winter, with no revenue and little for local villagers to do," he said. "This January, we created a snow park and icefall landscapes using the natural terrain, and visitors loved it."

Visitor Zhang Xue spent a full day at the scenic spot with her child. "There wasn't much to do around here in winter. Kids got bored at home," she said. "Now we have ice-and-snow tourism right at our doorstep. Besides playing in the snow, we can also experience intangible cultural heritages like clay sculpture, shadow puppetry, and paper-cutting."

"Shangluo's tourism market used to be bustling in summer but quiet in winter," said Wang Qiufeng, deputy director of Shangluo's culture and tourism bureau. "Now, beyond the Jiangshan scenic area, multiple attractions are tapping into the winter economy. Winter is no longer an idle season but a new opportunity for farmers to increase their income."

Heading further north, across Qinling's main range, another remarkable winter transformation unfolds in the city of Yan'an on the Loess Plateau.

Yaoxian Village under Yan'an sits at an altitude of about 1,600 meters, with winter temperatures often dropping to minus 10 degrees Celsius. Identified by sports authorities as having natural conditions ideal for cross-country skiing, it was selected as a winter sports base. From Dec. 8, 2025, to Feb. 17, 2026, skiers raced down its trails daily.

"For generations, we farmed the land. When winter came, both people and land rested," said Ruan Changguo, the village Party chief, pointing to a hillside. "Now it's still the same land, but in winter it 'grows' ski trails. When the trails close at the end of the ski season, farmers will plow and plant corn again."

Today, 78 mu (5.2 hectares) of sloping farmland in Yaoxian has achieved a "crop rotation" of sorts -- professional ski trails in winter, corn and vegetables in spring. During winter, athletic teams train here. A long-vacant school building has been converted into a fully functional athlete service base, creating employment opportunities for local villagers.

Yaoxian's transformation reflects a new winter landscape across the Loess Plateau. At various ski resorts in Yan'an, visitors flocked in, with combined numbers surpassing 1,000 on weekends. In the neighboring Yulin, more than 30 ski venues have been built, and the city even hosted the first Shaanxi Provincial Winter Games this February.

