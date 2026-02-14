A glimpse of local market in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:51, February 14, 2026

A drone photo shows people visiting the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

As the largest township market in Lantian, Jiaodai Market accommodates more than 1,500 stalls, dealing a variety of goods such as local specialties, daily necessities, farming tools and livestock, and local snacks. It also serves as a major tourist attraction now, thanks to formalized management and effective promotion efforts. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

People shop for foods at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

A vendor promotes local food via live-streaming at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

People taste local cuisine at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

People visit the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

People watch a man making glutinous rice cake at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

A craftsman (2nd L) shows a handmade bench to a customer at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

People shop for local snacks at the Jiaodai Market in Jiaodai Town of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 13, 2026. The Jiaodai Market, located on a key route over the Qinling Mountains, has been a trading hub for mountain produces since ancient times.

