Cityscape of Yulin in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:56, December 09, 2025

A farmer harvests apples at an orchard in Zhaoshipan Town of Hengshan District in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 4, 2025.

Yulin, a border region between the Loess Plateau and the Maowusu Desert, stands in the northernmost part of Shaanxi Province.

Boasting a history of over 4,000 years, Yulin is home to abundant historical and cultural sites, including the Shimao ruins and "Zhenbeitai" watchtower.

The city is endowed with rich natural resources like coal and natural gas, making it a major energy hub in China. With its commitment to green development, Yulin positions itself to play an important role in China's energy transition. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2024 shows the "Zhenbeitai" watchtower in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province,

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the Shimao ruins in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the Shimao ruins in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A Yangko dance is staged at a fair of intangible cultural heritages in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 17, 2023.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 5, 2024 shows lush trees in the Maowusu desertification control and afforestation base in Shenmu City of Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Workers maintain an intelligent coal-cutting system at the coalface of Shaanxi Coal Caojiatan Mining Co., Ltd. in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 29, 2024.

A worker inspects the coalface of Shaanxi Coal Caojiatan Mining Co., Ltd. in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 29, 2024.

A drone photo taken on June 4, 2024 shows relict gulls at Hongjiannao National Nature Reserve in Shenmu of Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This photo taken on Nov. 30, 2023 shows the coalface at Daliuta Coal Mine owned by Shendong Coal Group Co., Ltd. in Yulin, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)