Ancient village in NW China's Shaanxi gains new vitality

People's Daily Online) 15:48, November 20, 2025

Photo shows a street in Zhongjiagou village of Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

In the early morning, as mist lingers over the northern foothills of Bashan Mountain, the old street of Zhongjiagou village in Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, comes alive with the mingled aromas of dried tofu and tea. Deep grooves carved into the stone road bear faint traces of a once-bustling stop along the northern route of the ancient Tea Horse Road.

Nestled at the northern foot of Micang Mountain in the southwest of Xixiang county, Zhongjiagou village has long stood at the crossroads where the Bashu and Central Plains cultures converged. The village preserves many historical and cultural relics and was listed in the sixth batch of traditional Chinese villages catalog in 2023.

Photo shows a view of Zhongjiagou village, Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

Since 2021, a comprehensive preservation and renovation project has revitalized the village's old street. A 600-meter bluestone path winds between 20 restored houses, where traditional taverns, teahouses and general stores have opened.

Villagers, as both house owners and shareholders, share development benefits through a mechanism of guaranteed rent with profit dividends.

Industrial revitalization is the key to rural revitalization. Zhongjiagou now has 19,000 mu (1,266.67 hectares) of ecological tea gardens, with each mu generating more than 2,000 yuan ($281) annually.

Photo shows a view of Zhongjiagou village, Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

Using a model that transforms resources into assets and capital into shares, the village has built a tea processing plant, black tea production line and visitor reception center, creating a full industry chain that integrates production, processing, marketing and tourism.

In 2024, the village's specialty product sales surpassed 5 million yuan, increasing average household income by 2,800 yuan.

"Only when old houses have residents and old streets have foot traffic can an ancient village retain its vitality," said Liu Tao, Party secretary of Zhongjiagou village.

Liu added that by 2027, the village is expected to welcome more than 150,000 tourist visits, with villagers' per capita disposable income reaching 25,000 yuan.

Intern Hou Shuyue contributed to this story.

Photo shows a view of Zhongjiagou village, Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

Photo shows a tea garden of Zhongjiagou village, Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Xixiang county committee)

Photo shows an aerial view of Zhongjiagou village, Xixiang county, Hanzhong city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zou Xing)

