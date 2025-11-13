Woman devotes herself to training guide dogs in NW China's Shaanxi

At 44, Liang Yanfang has finally seen her work gain official recognition. She now holds the title of "service dog trainer."

In July, China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security released its seventh batch of newly recognized occupations. Among them, "service dog trainer" was formally listed as a new occupation under the category of "pet trainer."

Service dogs serve primarily as specialized assistants. Through professional training, military and police dogs, search and rescue dogs, guide dogs, and emotional support dogs become essential partners to people who need assistance.

Photo shows Liang Yanfang, a service dog trainer, with a prospective guide dog. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Gao Bing)

Eight years ago, when a guide dog service center called Sunshine Messenger opened in Lianhu district of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Liang, who had been working in pet training, joined the team. Over the years, she has successfully trained four guide dogs.

"Compared with pet dogs, training service dogs is more challenging for me, but also more meaningful," she said.

"Among all types of service dogs, guide dogs require the highest levels of independence and obedience," Liang explained. When accompanying people with visual impairments, guide dogs need exceptional awareness and self-control.

She added that while most service dogs assist their owners in making decisions, guide dogs need to make decisions on behalf of their owners.

"When crossing a street, if a car approaches from a distance, the guide dog has to decide whether it's safe to move forward," Liang said.

The higher standards make training considerably more difficult. The center currently employs four service dog trainers who are working with 16 prospective guide dogs.

"Being with the dogs makes me very happy. No matter how difficult it gets, I'm not afraid. I enjoy the challenge," Liang said.

Liang added that transforming a young puppy into a qualified guide dog requires careful selection and strict training.

Three years ago, a guide dog from the service center became the companion of a visually impaired woman surnamed Zhang.

Liang Yanfang, a service dog trainer, works with a prospective guide dog. (People's Daily Overseas Edition/Gao Bing)

Zhang, now in her fifties, works at a massage clinic. The guide dog's arrival completely transformed her life. With her guide dog by her side, Zhang can now visit the bank, her workplace and the market on her own. Gradually, she has become more outgoing, a notable shift from her once reserved nature.

Since its opening in 2017, the service center has trained over 40 prospective guide dogs, but only 14 have successfully qualified and been matched with users. Meanwhile, hundreds of visually impaired people across the country remain on the waiting list to receive one.

In recent years, the center has spent an average of 200,000 yuan ($28,092) to train each guide dog that successfully enters service. All guide dogs are provided free of charge to visually impaired individuals.

"The success rate from prospective guide dog to certified guide dog is less than 50 percent," said Luo Jie, a staff member at the service center.

As a private nonprofit organization, the center faces financial challenges. Its funding now relies mainly on donations from various sectors of society.

In recent years, the service center has participated in a virtual guide dog adoption program. Through a mobile app, internet users can pay a monthly fee to virtually adopt a guide dog and track its training and growth online.

"This love from the public brings warmth and light," said Wang Xing, director of the service center. "Public welfare benefits from public participation and support. We hope more people will learn about guide dogs and join us in this compassionate endeavor."

