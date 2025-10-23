China's Shaanxi dispatches machinery to boost autumn grain harvest efficiency

Xinhua) 09:16, October 23, 2025

A crawler reaper harvests corn in Dengqiao Village of Dacheng Town, Sanyuan County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2025. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A crawler reaper harvests corn in Shangguan Village of Wangcun Town, Qianxian County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 20, 2025. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the grains put into storage after being dried at an autumn grain purchasing and drying station in Sanxing Village of Xinyang Town, Qianxian County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2025 shows the corn kernels ready for drying at an autumn grain purchasing and drying station in Dengqiao Village of Dacheng Town, Sanyuan County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A staff member measures the moisture content of grain samples at an autumn grain purchasing and drying station in Dengqiao Village of Dacheng Town, Sanyuan County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Oct. 21, 2025. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2025 shows the grains put into storage after being dried at an autumn grain purchasing and drying station in Sanxing Village of Xinyang Town, Qianxian County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. In order to cope with the continuous rainy weather at the current critical period for autumn grain harvest, Shaanxi Province has dispatched crawler harvesters, mobile grain dryers, color sorters and other machinery to improve the harvesting efficiency. By far, the province has established 476 emergency operation teams and 765 grain drying stations, with a daily drying capacity of over 70,000 tonnes, providing a solid guarantee for the harvesting work. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)