City view of Baoji, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 08:49, June 13, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a night view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This undated file photo shows a view of Taibai Mountain, the main summit of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This photo taken on May 10, 2024 shows people visiting the Taibai Mountain scenic spot in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a sports and leisure space built along the bank of Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows people visiting the Taibai Mountain scenic spot in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows people visiting the Weihe ecological park in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This undated file photo shows the snow scenery on Taibai Mountain, the main summit of Qinling Mountains in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2024 shows the Baoji Bronze Ware Museum in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2024 shows people visiting the Guanshan grassland scenic area in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 2, 2024 shows the Guanshan grassland scenic area in Longxian County of Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2025 shows a view along Weihe River in Baoji City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Baoji, facing Qinling mountains in the south, loess terrace in the north, with Weihe River flowing through the city from west to east, has made great efforts in its ecological management and green development in recent years. (Xinhua/Zou Jingyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)