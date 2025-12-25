In pics: Wangjiahe grand bridge in China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 16:39, December 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows the Wangjiahe grand bridge along Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway in Tongchuan City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Located in Wangyi District of Tongchuan, the 1,066-meter-long Wangjiahe grand bridge boasts the largest span and highest height along the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway, which is set to commence operations on Dec. 26.

With the main span adopting a 248-meter continuous rigid frame arch structure and the bridge deck 105 meters above the bottom of the trench, Wangjiahe grand bridge is a record holder in terms of span and height of the same structures among domestic ballastless track bridges along high-speed railways. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

