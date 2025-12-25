Ankang-Langao expressway fully operational in China's Shaanxi
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a section of Ankang-Langao expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the Langao County to the boundary of Shaanxi and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality section of Ankang-Langao expressway officially opened to traffic on Thursday, the inter-provincial passage that passes through the Qinling Mountains and Daba Mountains and connects Shaanxi and Chongqing was fully completed. (Photo by Ning Zhengang/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a vehicle running on a section of Ankang-Langao expressway in Langao County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the Langao County to the boundary of Shaanxi and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality section of Ankang-Langao expressway officially opened to traffic on Thursday, the inter-provincial passage that passes through the Qinling Mountains and Daba Mountains and connects Shaanxi and Chongqing was fully completed. (Photo by Ning Zhengang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a section of Ankang-Langao expressway in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. With the Langao County to the boundary of Shaanxi and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality section of Ankang-Langao expressway officially opened to traffic on Thursday, the inter-provincial passage that passes through the Qinling Mountains and Daba Mountains and connects Shaanxi and Chongqing was fully completed. (Photo by Ning Zhengang/Xinhua)
Photos
