Chinese New Year holiday visits to Hong Kong top 1.16 million
Tourists take a cable car on top of the Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday. Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
HONG KONG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.
Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million.
The long holiday enabled in-depth tours of Hong Kong's nooks and crannies, with many tourists choosing to stay overnight on Lamma Island and other escapes rather than in downtown areas. For families with high schoolers, visits to Hong Kong's world-class universities are a fixture on itineraries.
Following a gold price surge, gold jewelers in Hong Kong recorded hefty sales brought by mainland tourists during the holiday. Many customers bought accessories and ornaments with horse motifs to celebrate the Year of the Horse.
Tourists visit the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.
Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Tourists take a yacht at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.
Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Tourists pose for selfies at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.
Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)
Tourists take a sightseeing bus in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.
Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong marks Year of the Horse with int'l night parade
- Hong Kong welcomes tourist influx as Spring Festival holiday begins
- Hong Kong's passenger traffic at boundary control points up 12 pct in 2025
- Feature: New Year reunion dinner in Hong Kong's community living room
- Hong Kong's population up by 10,200 in 2025
- Hong Kong's investment attraction scheme receives over 3,000 applications
- Hong Kong sectors voice strong support for Jimmy Lai's sentence
- HKSAR chief executive welcomes white paper on Hong Kong's efforts in safeguarding national security under one country, two systems framework
- White paper on Hong Kong's national security deepens public understanding of "one country, two systems": liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR
- White paper on Hong Kong provides guidance for safeguarding national security: central gov't office in HKSAR
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.