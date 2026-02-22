Chinese New Year holiday visits to Hong Kong top 1.16 million

Xinhua) 10:30, February 22, 2026

Tourists take a cable car on top of the Victoria Peak, Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 19, 2026. Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday. Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong had recorded over 1.16 million visitor arrivals from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20 as many people from the Chinese mainland traveled to the city during the Spring Festival holiday, local data showed on Saturday.

Among the total, visits from the mainland topped 980,000, data from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government showed. Previous estimates put total mainland tourist arrivals during the nine-day holiday at 1.43 million.

The long holiday enabled in-depth tours of Hong Kong's nooks and crannies, with many tourists choosing to stay overnight on Lamma Island and other escapes rather than in downtown areas. For families with high schoolers, visits to Hong Kong's world-class universities are a fixture on itineraries.

Following a gold price surge, gold jewelers in Hong Kong recorded hefty sales brought by mainland tourists during the holiday. Many customers bought accessories and ornaments with horse motifs to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

Tourists visit the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026.

Tourists visit the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Tourists take a yacht at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026.

Tourists take a yacht at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Tourists pose for selfies at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026.

Tourists pose for selfies at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Tourists take a sightseeing bus in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026.

Tourists take a sightseeing bus in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

