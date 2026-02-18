Hong Kong marks Year of the Horse with int'l night parade

Xinhua) 15:00, February 18, 2026

Performers attend an international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year.

The parade brought together floats and performing groups to present a spectacular global party in Tsim Sha Tsui, interacting with large crowds of locals and visitors along the route to spread lively blessings.

This year's parade featured 12 floats and performing teams from different countries and regions, creating a vibrant atmosphere that highlighted Hong Kong's role as a hub for international celebrations.

A fusion of local and international, traditional and modern elements could be seen throughout the parade.

This was vividly illustrated when Italy's Cromosauro, featuring a giant dinosaur over 5 meters tall and 7 meters long, appeared alongside China's luminous dragon in collaboration with the Hong Kong Chinese Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association, to stage a "double dragon dance."

"It is my first time watching the float parade in person. The atmosphere here is much more festive and lively compared with watching the live broadcast on TV," Ms. Lee, a Hong Kong resident, said.

Ms. Le, a tourist from Shanghai, said the festive atmosphere in Hong Kong during the Chinese New Year is impressive. "It is my first time watching the float parade. I didn't expect so many people and such a lively scene. It is really eye-opening," she said.

Hong Kong welcomed nearly 50 million visitor trips in 2025, a 12-percent increase from the previous year.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the opening ceremony of the parade that the city will step up efforts to promote its unique charm to global travelers, explore more authentic local features, and make Hong Kong a top destination among visitors.

Performers attend an international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Performers attend an international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Performers attend an international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Performers attend an international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 17, 2026. An international night parade celebrating the Year of the Horse was held in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, kicking off a series of festive highlight programs for the Chinese New Year. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)