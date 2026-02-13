Feature: New Year reunion dinner in Hong Kong's community living room

HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The sizzling of the wok, the splash of water, the steady rhythm of chopping...inside a community living room in Sham Shui Po of Hong Kong, preparations for a sumptuous Chinese New Year reunion dinner were in full swing.

This really feels like celebrating the Chinese New Year. It reminds me of my childhood, watching elders busy in the kitchen preparing the family feast, said volunteer Zhuo Xiansheng with a smile, as he quickly arranged ingredients by the stove.

In 2023, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government launched a community living room program, bringing together the government, businesses, and local groups to improve living conditions for residents of subdivided flats. As of Feb. 9, a total of 10 community living rooms have been established across the city.

The Sham Shui Po East Community Living Room, opened in 2025, is operated by Pok Oi Hospital with funding from the Community Care Fund and sponsorship from China Merchants Group for venue, equipment, and renovation. More than 500 families have registered as members.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, the living room was redecorated and recently hosted a reunion dinner for its members. On the day of the event, many residents stepped into the kitchen as volunteers, eager to lend a hand. Among them was Zhuo Xiansheng, whose story reflects how the living room has become a place of belonging.

Busy steaming fish in the kitchen, Zhuo said cheerfully, "After dropping my child off at school in the morning, I came here to help. Contributing to the reunion dinner makes me very happy."

Zhuo lives with his five-year-old son in a cramped subdivided flat, where cooking and bathing are daily challenges. Since the living room opened, those problems have eased, and life feels different.

His son now does homework there after school, with plenty of space to play and study. "More importantly, the living room has made me more positive and outgoing," the 32-year-old father said.

Outside the kitchen, children chased each other through the living room while adults gathered to chat. Laughter and warmth filled the space.

At 69, Lee Hon Sing is another regular at the community living room. Having lived in Sham Shui Po for more than a decade, he now calls the living room his "second home", a place where he can shower, do laundry, cook, and always find social workers ready to help.

"It feels so cozy here. Neighbors sit together and talk like one big family," he said.

Lee recalled that he used to be a "homebody," but after joining the community living room, he made many new friends.

"I attend lectures, go on outings, and my life has become fulfilling and meaningful. It also saves me quite a bit on daily expenses," he added.

Behind the warmth of community life are the quiet efforts of many. Social workers guided children with homework, chatted with residents, and helped set up tables.

Ricka Man, Senior Service Manager of Pok Oi Hospital's Children and Family Services, said that festive activities are always popular. In addition to the reunion dinner, the living room will host rice cake making, handicrafts, and storytelling sessions, giving neighbors a chance to enjoy the holiday spirit together.

She said that the living room was created to help residents overcome difficulties and provide a place to gather and find warmth. "The spirit of mutual help is its most precious meaning. Watching neighbors move from loneliness to lively togetherness is our greatest joy."

