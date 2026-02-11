White paper on Hong Kong's national security deepens public understanding of "one country, two systems": liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR

Xinhua) 10:07, February 11, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The white paper on Hong Kong's efforts in safeguarding national security will deepen public understanding that safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests is the primary principle of "one country, two systems," the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Tuesday.

The white paper was released at a critical juncture as the implementation of "one country, two systems" has entered a new stage and Hong Kong has taken fresh strides in transitioning from disorder to stability and prosperity, a spokesperson for the office said.

Titled "Hong Kong: Safeguarding China's National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," the white paper was issued on Tuesday by China's State Council Information Office.

The spokesperson said the document exposes and refutes attacks and smears by anti-China agitators against the legislation, law enforcement and judicial process for national security in Hong Kong, while also aiding the public in better grasping the situation, tasks and practical requirements for ensuring national security in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is a local administrative region of China, and safeguarding national security is its constitutional responsibility. The practice of Hong Kong since its return to the motherland has repeatedly proved that only with national security can Hong Kong be safe, families be happy and industries thrive, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson noted that the HKSAR has ensured that Hong Kong is administered by patriots, the Hong Kong economy has sustained an upward momentum and people's livelihoods have been constantly improved.

Leveraging the release of the white paper as a new starting point, Hong Kong will step up its national security efforts to continuously ensure that its high-quality development will be safeguarded by high-level security.

