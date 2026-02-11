Central, local authorities welcome white paper on Hong Kong's efforts in safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 08:20, February 11, 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday released a white paper on Hong Kong's efforts in safeguarding national security, which has been welcomed by central government agencies in Hong Kong and local authorities.

The white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Safeguarding China's National Security Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," was issued by China's State Council Information Office on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said that the white paper came at a critical juncture, as the implementation of "one country, two systems" has entered a new stage and Hong Kong has taken fresh strides in transitioning from disorder to stability and prosperity.

The spokesperson said the document refutes attacks and smears by anti-China agitators against the legislation, law enforcement and judicial processes for national security in Hong Kong, while also aiding the public in better grasping the situation, tasks and practical requirements for ensuring national security in Hong Kong.

The white paper will deepen public understanding that safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests is the primary principle of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson added.

Consisting of five parts in addition to a preface and a conclusion, the white paper details the unrelenting fight for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and the central government's fundamental responsibility for national security matters concerning Hong Kong.

Also on Tuesday, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR said that the white paper provides guidance for advancing Hong Kong's national security work.

It points out the directions for further promoting Hong Kong's work in safeguarding national security and injects strong impetus into further consolidating the consensus on safeguarding the high-quality development of the "one country, two systems" cause with high-level security, according to the office.

The office also stressed that the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong effectively closed the legal loopholes in safeguarding national security, with key anti-China disruptors convicted and sentenced, external interference firmly countered, and hostile forces no longer acting with impunity.

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee pledged full support, saying he will implement the content and requirements of the white paper.

Under the auspices of the national security law in Hong Kong and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance, Hong Kong society is stable and prosperous, with the normal lives and development of Hong Kong people firmly guaranteed, and international rating agencies continuing to give Hong Kong positive assessments, Lee said.

Noting that the white paper laid down the practical requirements of creating high-standard security for the high-quality development of the "one country, two systems," Lee said that Hong Kong must work under the guidance of a holistic approach to national security and firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Security is the prerequisite for development, and development is the guarantee of security, Lee said.

