Hong Kong's passenger traffic at boundary control points up 12 pct in 2025
(Xinhua) 09:42, February 14, 2026
HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Boundary control points in Hong Kong recorded about 330 million in passenger traffic in 2025, up 12 percent from 2024, official data showed.
Inbound and outbound private car trips totaled 11.9 million last year, up 24 percent from 2024, while goods vehicle trips reached 4.8 million, a 6 percent increase, according to the customs authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.
In 2025, the customs authorities detected a total of 38,869 cases, rising 24 percent year on year. About 75 percent of these cases were related to illicit cigarettes, followed by cases related to dangerous drugs and intellectual property rights infringement.
