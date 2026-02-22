Japan confirms bird flu outbreak in Iwate Prefecture
TOKYO, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The prefectural government of Iwate, northeastern Japan, has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a poultry farm, local media reported Saturday.
The farm in the town of Kanegasaki reported to a livestock hygiene service center on Friday morning that an unusual increase in bird deaths had been observed, Jiji Press reported, citing local authorities.
A simple test returned positive results, and subsequent genetic examinations later confirmed the infection, the report said.
About 560,000 egg-laying hens at the affected farm will be culled to prevent further spread of the virus, it added.
This is this season's 20th outbreak of avian influenza at a poultry farm nationwide and the first confirmed case in Iwate.
