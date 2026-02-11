Languages

Ministry Minutes | China urges Japan to back dialogue pledges with concrete action

(People's Daily App) 16:57, February 11, 2026

China said on February 10, 2026 that if Japan sincerely seeks to develop China-Japan strategic relations of mutual benefit, it should demonstrate its sincerity for dialogue through concrete actions.

