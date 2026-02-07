Influenza cases resurged to alert level in Japan

Xinhua) 10:39, February 07, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The number of influenza cases in Japan is seeing a resurgence, exceeding the alert threshold after easing in December 2025, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday.

A total of 114,291 cases were reported across Japan during the week ending on Feb. 1, averaging 30.03 cases per designated medical institution, which exceeded the alert level of 30 and was 1.8 times higher than the previous week, according to the ministry.

The resurgence is believed to be driven by the spread of the influenza B virus since the end of last year. The earlier outbreak was led by subclade K, a new mutant strain of the H3N2 influenza A virus.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)