China calls on all peace-loving countries to curb Japan's right-wing forces' ambition for re-militarization: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:15, February 03, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China must work hand in hand with all peace-loving countries to curb attempts of Japan's right-wing forces to promote re-militarization, and jointly safeguard the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the hard-won world peace, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

He said Japan's accelerated move toward militarization poses a threat to regional peace and stability, to which the international community and regional countries have expressed high vigilance.

