Japan's remilitarization threatens Asia-Pacific stability: Lavrov
MOSCOW, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Japan's policy of accelerated remilitarization threatens peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday.
During a news conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025, Lavrov said that Japan's moves to lift constitutional pacifist constraints, boost military spending, expand offensive military capabilities, and deepen defense cooperation with the United States and its allies endanger Asia-Pacific stability and erode confidence in Tokyo across Asia-Pacific.
He noted that Russia and China will continue to uphold the historical truth about World War II and jointly oppose attempts to falsify history and rehabilitate militaristic revanchism.
Lavrov stressed that Japan must learn lessons from its past and fully distance itself from the criminal policies of the mid-20th century, which brought suffering to people around the world and to Japan itself.
