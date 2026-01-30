Japan exposes militarist ambitions, tears away its mask of a 'peaceful country'
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Japan's government recently approved its fiscal 2026 budget, allocating approximately 9.04 trillion yen (about $58 billion) to defense—an increase of roughly 334.9 billion yen from the previous year. This marks the 14th consecutive annual increase and sets another record high.
The steady rise in Japan's defense spending lays bare the country's military ambitions. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently advocated revisions to the nation's three national security documents, claiming the move would strengthen Japan's "independence and peace" and protect citizens' lives and livelihoods. Yet Japan's invocation of "peace" alongside accelerating military expansion exposes a stark contradiction, tearing away its self-styled image as a "peaceful country."
Japan's rapid military buildup and attempts to revive militarism threaten regional and global peace and stability. Peace-loving nations must remain vigilant against any resurgence of Japanese militarism and work together to uphold the hard-won victory of World War II.
