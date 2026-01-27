Home>>
4 Chinese nationals injured in train-truck collision in Japan's Hokkaido
(Xinhua) 10:15, January 27, 2026
TOKYO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of four Chinese nationals were injured in a train-truck collision on Monday in the city of Nemuro in Japan's northern prefecture of Hokkaido, according to the police.
Hokkaido Shimbun reported that the accident occurred at a railway crossing in the morning. The truck driver was seriously injured and later confirmed dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, multiple passengers on the train suffered minor injuries.
China's consulate general in Sapporo said it will provide consular protection and assistance as needed.
The train was a single-car train bound for Nemuro from Kushiro, with 18 passengers and crew on board at the time. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
