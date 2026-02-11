Cartoon commentary | The indelible stain

People's Daily Online) 13:33, February 11, 2026

Cartoon by Cao Yi

Japan's cultural eradication of the Ryukyu Islands is downright despicable. It has deliberately erased the ethnic genes embedded in their names, language, attire, and customs, forcibly imposed a Japanese "bootleg system" upon the Ryukyuan people, and even fabricated the lie of "common ancestry between Japan and Ryukyu" in a vain attempt to make them forget their own roots.

Civilization cannot be twisted, and the hearts of the people cannot be kidnapped. Never forget that history is the most faithful recorder; it always stands on the side of truth.

