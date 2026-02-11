Japan Airlines says unauthorized access may have leaked personal data of 28,000 users

Xinhua) 14:47, February 11, 2026

TOKYO, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Japan Airlines (JAL) has revealed that the reservation system for its baggage delivery service was accessed illegitimately, and that personal information of up to 28,000 users may have been leaked.

The major Japanese air carrier said its reservation system for Same-Day Luggage Delivery Service, which transports baggage from airports to designated hotels, experienced unauthorized access by a third party at 00:40 a.m. local time on Monday.

The information that may have been leaked concerns customers who have used the service since July 10, 2024, and includes names, email addresses, and phone numbers, but excludes credit card numbers and passwords. Other details, including flight numbers, departure and arrival airports and hotel names, may have also been leaked, according to JAL.

JAL has suspended the delivery service and said that there is no impact on other services.

