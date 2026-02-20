Coastal tourism brings vitality to Mombasa, Kenya
People take a walk on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Sea urchins are seen on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
People ride camels on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
People play football on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
A woman runs on a beach during sunrise in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
