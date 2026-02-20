We Are China

Coastal tourism brings vitality to Mombasa, Kenya

Xinhua) 10:12, February 20, 2026

People take a walk on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Sea urchins are seen on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People take a walk on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People ride camels on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People play football on the Indian Ocean coast in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A woman runs on a beach during sunrise in Mombasa, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

