23rd Zhoushan Int'l Sand Sculpture Festival opens in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:25, June 30, 2022

People visit the sand sculpture display zone in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 28, 2022. The 23rd Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival opened here recently, with over 60 sand sculptures greeting the public. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on June 28, 2022 shows the sand sculpture display zone decorated by lights at night in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 23rd Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival opened here recently, with over 60 sand sculptures greeting the public. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

