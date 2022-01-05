Home>>
New Zealand sweltered in scorching temperatures
(Xinhua) 10:37, January 05, 2022
People enjoy their leisure time on the beach in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 4, 2022. All New Zealand is sweltered in scorching temperatures as many places in North Island of the country hit record high temperature in the first days of the new year, according to MetService, the national weather broadcast agency here on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhao Gang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Zealand detects 7 new cases of Omicron at border
- New Zealand hikes official cash rate to 0.75 pct
- New Zealand companies embrace opportunities popping up at CIIE
- Interview: CIIE huge opportunity for New Zealand dairy companies' economic recovery: CIIE veteran
- New Zealand PM stresses health, economic, security issues at East Asia Summit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.