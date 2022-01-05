New Zealand sweltered in scorching temperatures

Xinhua) 10:37, January 05, 2022

People enjoy their leisure time on the beach in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 4, 2022. All New Zealand is sweltered in scorching temperatures as many places in North Island of the country hit record high temperature in the first days of the new year, according to MetService, the national weather broadcast agency here on Wednesday. (Photo by Zhao Gang/Xinhua)

