New Zealand PM stresses health, economic, security issues at East Asia Summit

Xinhua) 13:29, October 28, 2021

WELLINGTON, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed health, economic and security issues facing the region, including the ongoing management of COVID-19, the economic recovery and climate change when attending the 16th East Asia Summit hosted virtually by Brunei overnight on Thursday.

"These challenges are too big for any nation alone to solve, and it's clear that only together can we continue to make progress where we need it most," Ardern said in a statement.

The East Asia Summit is a key forum for leaders to discuss pressing issues facing the region and provides a platform to manage strategic risks through cooperation and collaboration.

"Our region continues to manage a range of geo-political challenges including COVID-19, the protection of our environment, and the health of our people," Ardern said.

The East Asia Summit provided a further opportunity to emphasize to other regional leaders that the need for taking collective action to combat these challenges is greater than ever, and that countries should resist going down a path of isolationism and nationalism, she said.

"New Zealand continues to be a staunch supporter of the international rules-based order which has been the bedrock of our region's prosperity and security," Ardern said.

At the conclusion of the meeting regional leaders adopted statements on mental health cooperation, economic growth through tourism recovery and sustainable recovery.

