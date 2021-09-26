Products of New Zealand, Vanuatu embarked for China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 13:15, September 26, 2021

AUCKLAND, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Products from New Zealand and Vanuatu have been embarked for the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Sunday from the Auckland port in New Zealand.

Huang Yuefeng, the economic and commercial counsellor from the Chinese Embassy to New Zealand, believed that the CIIE platform enabled more New Zealand premium products to gain consumer confidence from China and opened up greater cooperative opportunities for New Zealand companies.

"China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and the largest market for New Zealand products. In the past three years, over 150 New Zealand companies participated in the CIIE, which has become a great opportunity for New Zealand companies to showcases their products and services, as well as to strengthen the connection with the China market," said Huang.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, dozens of New Zealand companies are expected to participate in this year's CIIE. Products from New Zealand range from food and beverage products, primary products to health products.

The CIIE also presents opportunities for food and beverage products and art crafts from Vanuatu.

The shipping container, loaded with products from New Zealand and Vanuatu, will arrive at Shanghai Port on Oct. 10, Kang Xiaoyu, Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (New Zealand) Limited, told Xinhua.

COSCO SHIPPING, the only official international logistic supplier for the CIIE, overcame logistic uncertainty and restrictions brought by the pandemic.

"It is our fourth year working with New Zealand companies to transport their CIIE products. We set up a working group to coordinate products from New Zealand and especially Vanuatu to ensure their arrival at Auckland port on time and be duly embarked," said Kang.

The fourth CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, 2021.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)