Revere Beach Int'l Sand Sculpting Festival marked in U.S.
An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
Artists work on sand sculptures at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)
Photos
