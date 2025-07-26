We Are China

Revere Beach Int'l Sand Sculpting Festival marked in U.S.

Xinhua) 14:55, July 26, 2025

An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 25, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

An artist works at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

Artists work on sand sculptures at the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Revere, Massachusetts, the United States, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Ziyu Julian Zhu/Xinhua)

