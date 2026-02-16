In pics: Spring Festival market in Macao
A girl has fun at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
People have fun at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
A tourist learns to make a lacquer-coated fan at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
People select flowers at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
People visit a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
People pose for selfies at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
People pose for photos at a Spring Festival market in Macao, south China, Feb. 15, 2026. (Photo by Cheong Kam Ka/Xinhua)
