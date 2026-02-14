Home>>
Spring Festival concert held in Minsk, Belarus
(Xinhua) 10:40, February 14, 2026
A performance is staged during a Spring Festival concert in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
