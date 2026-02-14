Foreigners in Shanghai for Spring Festival: Mobile Payment is more amazing than the holiday vibe!
(People's Daily Online) 08:59, February 14, 2026
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Various festive events held across China to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year
- Markets across China bustling as people prepare for upcoming Spring Festival
- How the Spring Festival channels mobility, time and consumption
- Trending in China | Food vibe during the Chinese Spring Festival
- Global shoppers snap up Chinese New Year goods ahead of Spring Festival
- China's top internet regulator launches month-long Spring Festival campaign targeting AI-generated harmful content
- Festive fair held in celebration of upcoming Spring Festival at Longfusi commercial area, Beijing
- Targeted service upgrades warm homecoming migration as Spring Festival approaches
- China expects over 2.05 million daily cross-border trips during Spring Festival
- Chinese Spring Festival celebrations introduce Europeans to Chinese traditions
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.