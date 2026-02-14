Markets across China bustling as people prepare for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:20, February 14, 2026

This aerial drone photo shows people purchasing goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 11, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

People shop for Chinese New Year decorations at a market in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Ning Wenwu/Xinhua)

People shop for goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People shop for Chinese New Year decorations at a market in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

A girl selects Chinese New Year decorations at a market in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows people purchasing goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 12, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A calligraphy enthusiast writes couplets for customers at a market in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb, 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Jianmin/Xinhua)

People shop for goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 11, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Li Junsheng/Xinhua)

People shop for goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows people purchasing goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 10, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

People shop for goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Guzhu Village in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 11, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhang Jiancheng/Xinhua)

Staff members cook dumplings with a giant wok at a market in north China's Tianjin, Feb. 10, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A shop owner arranges Chinese New Year decorations at a market in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo shows people purchasing goods needed for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Yinji Township of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Markets across the country are bustling nowadays as people flock there to stock up on goods in preparation for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year. (Photo by Yang Yugang/Xinhua)

