Trending in China | Food vibe during the Chinese Spring Festival
(People's Daily App) 10:57, February 13, 2026
With Chinese New Year's Eve almost upon us—the final day of the year of the traditional Chinese calendar—the atmosphere of the Spring Festival is already all around us. This festive spirit shines through not only in red decorations and family reunions, but also in the symbolic dishes gracing every table. Dumplings hide lucky coins; tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) represent family unity. These dishes carry hopes for prosperity, health, and togetherness.
