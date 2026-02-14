Various festive events held across China to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 08:29, February 14, 2026

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2026 shows tourists viewing lanterns and lighting installations at a scenic area in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

Villagers perform the wooden-bench dragon dance in Anshan Village of Xianju County in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 13, 2026 shows artists from a local art troupe rehearsing a New Year performance in Wulingyuan District of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2026 shows lanterns lighting installations on the Wujiang River in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Lou Jiyang/Xinhua)

A girl has fun at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 12, 2026. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists watch waist drum performance at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 12, 2026. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

An artist performs Sichuan opera for tourists at a lantern fair held in Dazhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Deng Liangkui/Xinhua)

Artists rehearse a New Year performance in Anyang, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 13, 2026. Various festive events are held across China to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year of the Horse. (Photo by Liu Xiaokun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)