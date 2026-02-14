Home>>
2026 Spring Festival cooking challenge!
By Michael Kurtagh, Zhang Wenjie, Elena Davydova, Ha Jung-Mi, Liu Ning, Zhao Tong (People's Daily Online) 08:34, February 14, 2026
Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, is almost here. Across China, families are preparing to reunite, and no reunion is complete without delicious food.
To celebrate the season's flavors, three foreign experts from People's Daily Online went head-to-head in a Spring Festival cooking challenge. Each contestant, representing a different continent, was tasked with creating dishes that blend their own culinary traditions with the tastes and ideas of Chinese New Year.
The result? A feast of creativity, flavor, and cross-cultural inspiration. Watch as these contestants battle for the title of "Master of the Spring Feast!"
