Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: pay visits

People's Daily Online) 15:52, February 17, 2026

During the First Two Days of the First Lunar Month, Pay Visits

People usually exchange visits and good wishes with each other on the first two days of the first lunar month.

The visits usually start with their own family. On the morning of the first day of the first lunar month, the younger generation will pay New Year's visits to the older generation, wishing them longevity, health, and for all their wishes to be realized.

The elderly will give "good luck" money they have prepared beforehand to the younger generation after they have received their good wishes. After visiting elderly relatives in their homes, people will go out to pay New Year's visits to their neighbors.

On the second day of the first lunar month, people visit their relatives and friends and bring gifts. Married daughters visit their parents with their husbands and children and bear lavish gifts. Parents of these women treat their sons-in-law with grand meals and remind them to take good care of their daughters.

Hou Shuyue, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)