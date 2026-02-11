China rolls out incentives to boost Spring Festival spending

Xinhua) 14:42, February 11, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese local authorities have allocated 2.05 billion yuan (about 295.23 million U.S. dollars) in funds to directly benefit the public through the distribution of consumption vouchers, subsidies, and cash envelopes during the nine-day Spring Festival holiday, an official said on Wednesday.

The move is part of a consumption promotion campaign during the Spring Festival holiday. The campaign features activities across six areas, including dining, accommodation, transportation, tourism, shopping and entertainment, Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.

