Traditional folk customs of Spring Festival: steam buns

People's Daily Online) 15:49, February 16, 2026

The festive holiday atmosphere in China has gotten stronger since the beginning of the 12th month of the lunar year, as Chinese people gear up for the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year.

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the 12th month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

On the 29th Day of the 12th Lunar Month, Steam Buns

According to tradition from ancient times, people can’t cook with fire during the first few days of the New Year. Because of this, every family would make a lot of steamed buns on the 29th day of the twelfth lunar month. The family with the best buns is believed to have the most promising life in the coming year.

Hou Shuyue, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

