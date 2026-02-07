China's State Council discusses draft gov't work report, 15th Five-Year Plan

Xinhua) 15:41, February 07, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a plenary meeting of China's State Council convened to discuss the draft government work report and a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Friday convened a plenary meeting to discuss the draft government work report and a draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development.

The two documents will be deliberated at the annual session of the country's top legislature in March.

Premier Li Qiang, who presided over the plenary meeting, noted the necessity of reflecting fully on the importance of promoting high-quality development, of responding earnestly to public concerns, and of further revising the two draft documents well.

He stressed that the decisions of the Central Economic Work Conference should be implemented in full, the courage to tackle difficulties and challenges should be demonstrated, and a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) should be ensured.

Li said that macro policies should front-load their effects. Fiscal funds should be arranged as early as possible, with enhanced coordination between fund allocation and project initiation to ensure policies deliver swift results.

He called for the integration of policy support with reform and innovation to better stimulate market vitality and create new growth drivers in domestic demand. It is essential that priority is given to stabilizing employment, businesses, markets and expectations, that policies are rolled out promptly as needed, and that the fulfillment of this year's goals and tasks is ensured.

Li also underscored the importance of balancing immediate and long-term needs to promote high-quality development in a solid manner. High-quality special plans for various sectors should be formulated based on the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and a number of major initiatives and projects should be planned and implemented thoroughly.

Greater breakthroughs are particularly needed in the development of new quality productive forces, and in strengthening the domestic economy and increasing household incomes, he added.

With the Spring Festival holiday approaching, Li highlighted the importance of ensuring work safety and transport services, addressing wage and payment arrears, and maintaining stable supplies and prices so that people can enjoy a safe, happy and peaceful festival.

